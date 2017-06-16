HEXX - Wrath Of The Reaper Artwork, Release Date Revealed

Bay Area power thrashers Hexx will release their comeback album, entitled Wrath Of The Reaper, on September 15th via High Roller Records. The cover artwork, which can be seen below, was painted by Italian artist Roberto Toderico (Sinister, Asphyx, Tygers Of Pan Tang).

The album was produced by Bart Gabriel (Crystal Viper, Burning Starr), recorded and mixed by Tim Narducci (Forbidden, Militia), and mastered by Patrick W. Engel (Destruction, Agent Steel). Wrath Of The Reaper will be available as CD, vinyl LP and digital download.

Wrath Of The Reaper showcases the band's return to their roots, and the style they are known for from their early classic albums Under The Spell and No Escape. Hexx, led by founding member and guitarist Dan Watson, features amazing new vocalist Eddy Vega and Bob Wright (Brocas Helm) on second guitar. The lineup is completed by Mike Horn (who joined Hexx in 2013) on bass guitar, and John Shaffer (who played in Hexx between 1986 and 1995, and returned in 2014) on drums.

In 2016, Hexx released the "Tyrants Of Steel" split single (with Ruthless), and reissued their early albums Under The Spell and No Escape in the form of a 30th Anniversary 2CD/DVD box set via Metal Blade Records, and the 1991 technical epic Morbid Reality via Dark Symphonies Records.