HIBRIA Introduce New Guitarist GUGA MUNHOZ; Video

Brazilian power metallers Hibria have issued the video below, introducing their new guitarist, Guga Munhoz. He replaces Renato Osorio.

Says guitarist Abel Camargo: “I had already seen Guga playing many times on the city’s stages (Porto Alegre, Brazil), and there was something that always called my attention, and made me confident to choose him: The stage is really his home. Playing with friends, jamming with Paul Gilbert, playing classic songs, improvising on his videos, or even opening a concert for Dream Theater playing his own instrumental songs, he has always mastered what he wanted from his guitar and showed gratitude for that moment. Besides being a versatile and shredding guitarist, he is also a born composer.

"Guga’s entrance to the band not only marks the transition from two excellent guitar players, but also the beginning of a new and exciting age in Hibria's career. Take a look at this video he has recorded to celebrate this very special moment! Welcome to Hibria!"