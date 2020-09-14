HIBRIA Performs "A Life For Yourself" In Porto Alegre, Brazil; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally-filmed footage of Brazilian power metallers Hibria performing "A Life For Yourself" in Porto Alegre can be seen below.

A message states: "This is the first song Hibria's new lineup has ever played live! It was recorded at Bar Opinião, in Porto Alegre / Brazil (the city where the band was created), on December 7th, 2019. 'A Life For Yourself' is from the band’s sixth full-length studio album called Moving Ground. It was just awesome to start the concert with this song which we were playing for the first live ever. The audience was something else and that concert will always be “a night to remember” for all of us.

If you were there, leave a message and tell us how you felt that night! If you weren’t, let us know how you felt watching this video!

"It is very important for us that you share this video and the word about Hibria to your friends and all the promoters you know. The band has been working harder and harder to deliver new killer songs and concerts for you in 2021 for the band’s 25th anniversary!

"Thanks a lot for your support and good vibes towards the band!" - Camargo, Emeka, Godinho, Panta, Quiroga