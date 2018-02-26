HIBRIA Premier "Moving Ground" Music Video

Brazilian power metallers Hibria have released an official video for "Moving Ground", the title track of the band's new album, out February 28th in Japan via King Records. Watch the clip below.

Release dates for other territories will be announced soon. The new album features cover artwork by Tiago Masseti.

Moving Ground tracklisting:

"Moving Ground"

"A Life For Yourself"

"The Shapeshifter"

"Scream And Shout"

"Sailing Ship"

"Souls Ain't For Sale"

"So Damn Unkind"

"Safe Shore"

"Heaven"

"Reset My Brain"

"Moving Ground" video: