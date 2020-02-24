HIDEOUS DIVINITY And MASS WORSHIP Announce Caustic Invasion Over Europe 2020 Tour With TERRORIZER, WAYWARD DAWN
February 24, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Hideous Divinity (pictured above) and Mass Worship announce the upcoming Caustic Invasion Over Europe 2020 tour, featuring Terrorizer and Wayward Dawn.
Hideous Divinity comment: “The Gods Of Metal still smile on us. We're not even back from the North American war campaign alongside Vader, but will have the honor to sack and pillage Europe with another legendary war machine: it’s time for the Godfathers of grind, the one and only Terrorizer. Join us on the Caustic Invasion Over Europe 2020 also featuring Wayward Dawn and our label mates Mass Worship... a storm of stress is coming to get you!”
Mass Worshipo comment: “We are proud to announce that we are joining US deathgrind gods Terrorizer - alongside Hideous Divinity and Wayward Dawn, on the Caustic Invasion Over Europe tour! Prepare to break your necks and join the Mass in the following cities.”
Tour dates:
April
14 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla
15 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
16 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - Metal Royale Festival
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
21 - Lyon, France - Rock'n Eat Live
22 - San Marino, Itay - 24 Club
23 - Rome, Itay - Traffic
24 - San Dona di Piave, Itay - Revolver
25 - Milan, Itay - Legend
27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
30 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol
May
1 - Barroselas, Portugal - SWR Barroselas Metalfestival
2 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
6 - Graz, Austria - Club Q
7 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell