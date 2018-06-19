HIDEOUS DIVINITY Announce Canadian Tour
June 19, 2018, 19 minutes ago
Italian tech death behemoths Hideous Divinity have announced that they will be embarking on an extensive tour of Canada this summer. The tour, which runs from July 19th - August 5th and sees the group performing in North America for the first time, will cover a massive portion of Canada and is in continuing support of their 2017 masterpiece Adveniens. Depths Of Hatred and Vultures will round out the lineup.
Dates:
July
19 - Montreal, QC - Pirhana Bar
20 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
21 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT
22 - Windsor, ON - The Beer Exchange
23 - St Catharines, ON - Warehouse
24 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black PIrates Pub
27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter
28 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Forge
30 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's
31 - Calgary, AB - Distortion
August
1 - Vernon, BC - Record City
2 - Kamloops, BC - The Duchess
3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
4 - Victoria, BC - Event Center
5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie