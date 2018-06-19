HIDEOUS DIVINITY Announce Canadian Tour

Italian tech death behemoths Hideous Divinity have announced that they will be embarking on an extensive tour of Canada this summer. The tour, which runs from July 19th - August 5th and sees the group performing in North America for the first time, will cover a massive portion of Canada and is in continuing support of their 2017 masterpiece Adveniens. Depths Of Hatred and Vultures will round out the lineup.

Dates:

July

19 - Montreal, QC - Pirhana Bar

20 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

21 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT

22 - Windsor, ON - The Beer Exchange

23 - St Catharines, ON - Warehouse

24 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black PIrates Pub

27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter

28 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Forge

30 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

31 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

August

1 - Vernon, BC - Record City

2 - Kamloops, BC - The Duchess

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

4 - Victoria, BC - Event Center

5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie