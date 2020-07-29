HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release “Bent Until Fracture” Live Video

Italian death metal frontrunners Hideous Divinity are getting back to work. After being forced to lay low for a while during the coronavirus induced lockdown, they went right back to their rehearsal space to record a brutal live version for the song “Bent Until Fracture” taken from their most recent album, Simulacrum, which was released in November 2019 on Century Media Records.

The band states: “It sure feels great to be back at our rehearsal space. Although some adjustments were required. The Covid bitch is still out there, we're optimistic but not careless. That's why you'll see Enrico H singing alone in our new video: extreme metal singing may set a new record for droplet travel distance... Add that to the fact Enrico is a professional doctor who visits patients on a daily basis, and you’ll have the full picture. Join us during our ‘socially responsible’ rehearsal time and PLEASE, stay safe and alert. Do not forget this is not over yet. #growlresponsibly!”

Order/stream Simulacrum here.