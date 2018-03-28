HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release “Messianica” Live Video; Tour With ORIGIN Begins Next Week

Italian death metal titans Hideous Divinity have released an official live video for the song "Messianica" off of their latest masterpiece Adviens which was released in 2017 on Unique Leader Records. The video, which was recorded at the Berlin stop of the band's tour with Cattle Decapitation and Broken Hope, shows the extent of Hideous Divinity's full, devastating live capabilities.

Beginning next week Hideous Divinity will hit the road once again to continue their domination of Europe alongside Origin, Rings Of Saturn, and Graveslave.

Dates:

April

2 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Fest

7 - Essen, Germany - Turock

8 - Blieskastel, Germany - P-Werk

9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

10 - London, UK - Underworld

11 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

12 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

13 - Paris, France - Glazart

14 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat

15 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

16 - Siebnen, Switzerland - District 28

17 - Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

18 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

20 - Banská Bystrica, Slovakia - Tartaros

21 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack Music Club

22 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

23 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu