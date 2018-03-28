HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release “Messianica” Live Video; Tour With ORIGIN Begins Next Week
March 28, 2018, 31 minutes ago
Italian death metal titans Hideous Divinity have released an official live video for the song "Messianica" off of their latest masterpiece Adviens which was released in 2017 on Unique Leader Records. The video, which was recorded at the Berlin stop of the band's tour with Cattle Decapitation and Broken Hope, shows the extent of Hideous Divinity's full, devastating live capabilities.
Beginning next week Hideous Divinity will hit the road once again to continue their domination of Europe alongside Origin, Rings Of Saturn, and Graveslave.
Dates:
April
2 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Fest
7 - Essen, Germany - Turock
8 - Blieskastel, Germany - P-Werk
9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
10 - London, UK - Underworld
11 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
12 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
13 - Paris, France - Glazart
14 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat
15 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
16 - Siebnen, Switzerland - District 28
17 - Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau
18 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
20 - Banská Bystrica, Slovakia - Tartaros
21 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack Music Club
22 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
23 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu