HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release "The Deaden Room" Single And Lyric Video

Italian death metal force, Hideous Divinity, will release their fourth full-length album, Simulacrum, on November 8 via Century Media Records. Today, the band release the single "The Deaden Room", along with a lyric video.

The new album, Simulacrum, will feature ten original songs delivered with jaw-dropping technical finesse, as well as two covers, Machine Head’s “Blood Of The Zodiac” and Mayhem’s classic “Cursed In Eternity”, as bonus tracks on the digipack CD (which will also be included in the LP edition). Pre-order here.

The artwork was again created by Vladimir Chebakov, who also did the cover for Hideous Divinity’’s last album, Adveniens.

"Deleuzean Centuries"

"The Embalmer"

"Condense"

"Anamorphia Atto III"

"The Deaden Room"

"Actaeon"

"Bent Until Fracture"

"Seed Of Future Horror"

"Prey To A Vision"

"Implemini Exitio"

Bonus tracks:

"Blood Of The Zodiac" (Machine Head cover)

"Cursed In Eternity" (Mayhem cover)

"The Embalmer" video:

Lineup:

Enrico "H." Di Lorenzo (vocals)

Enrico Schettino (guitars)

Riccardo Benedini (guitars)

Stefano Franceschini (bass)

Giulio Galati (drums)