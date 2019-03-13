HIDEOUS DIVINITY Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records

Century Media Records are proud to announce the worldwide signing of Italian Technical Death Metal force Hideous Divinity. Formed in 2006 by guitarist Enrico Schettino in Rome, Italy, the band released a first demo at the end of 2007 followed by three savagely brutal studio albums on Unique Leader Records - Obeisance Rising (2012), Cobra Verde (2014) and Adveniens (2017). The line-up is completed by singer Enrico "H." Di Lorenzo, 2nd guitarist Giovanni Tomassucci, bass player Stefano Franceschini (Aborted) and drummer Giulio Galati.

Blending a relentless blast beat & double bass onslaught with complex song structures, punishing breakdowns and masterfully forged riffs, Hideous Divinity are one of the forces to be reckoned with when it comes to modern Brutal Death Metal!

Enrico Schettino states:

"We're extremely honoured and excited - Century Media has made the history of our genre, and joining forces with them is a dream come true. Time to sharpen our blades: we'll be heading to 'our' 16th Cellar Studios this summer to start crafting our fourth album... another step into obscure and technical death metal insanity. Onto the next chapter of uncompromised violence. The Angel of Revolution flies high.".

Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records, adds:

"We are very happy to welcome Hideous Divinity on Century Media Records! With three album released, each of which was a big step up from its predecessor, hardly any other band from the technical death metal sector managed to impress as much as this Italian 5-piece. Their latest album “Adveniens” serves as a prime example of how to perfectly blend musical complexity, high musicianship and crushing heaviness into dark, demanding and twisted death metal off the beaten path. With the will to differ and conquer new shores Hideous Divinity stand out from mainstream mediocrity. We are looking forward working together with them on album #4 which will be released in autumn 2019.”

These videos will give you a good impression of what’s to be expected from the new Hideous Divinity album, which is supposed to be released later this year:

Hideous Divinity will team up with Aborted, Cryptopsy and Benighted for a full North American tour, starting on March 21st, 2019.

Aborted tour dates:

March

21 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

28 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

31 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

April

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

8 - Atlanta, GA - 529*

9 - Margate, FL - O’Malley's*

10 - Orlando, FL - The Haven*

13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery*

14 - Providence, RI - Alchemy*

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory*

16 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi*

17 - Montreal, QC - L’Astral*

18 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Scène Évolu-Son*

19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace*

20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel*

* - no Benighted

Hideous Divinity are:

Enrico "H." Di Lorenzo (vocals)

Enrico Schettino (guitars)

Giovanni Tomassucci (guitars)

Stefano Franceschini (bass)

Giulio Galati (drums)

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

Photo: Dema Novakova