HIDEOUS DIVINITY Streaming New Song “Ages Die”

Italian death metal collective Hideous Divinity, featuring within its ranks current and former members of Hour Of Penance and Aborted, are preparing to unleash their third full-length via Unique Leader this spring. The album’s lead track, “Ages Die”, is available for streaming below. Pre-order bundles for Adveniens are currently available here.

Titled Adveniens and scheduled for release on April 28th, the follow-up to the band's Cobra Verde long player was recorded, mixed and mastered at Stefano Morabito's 16th Cellar Studio (Hour Of Penance, Fleshgod Apocalypse etc.) during the fall of 2016, includes a rendition of Sinister's "Embodiment Of Chaos”, and finds Hideous Divinity offering up their darkest material yet.

"It may be pretentious to talk about evolution inside our musical genre, this is what Adveniens truly means for us," elaborates guitarist Enrico Schettino. "Just when we believed that with Cobra Verde we reached a point of no return, our songwriting turned even more dark and monumental. Although we'll never consider ourselves close to Lucyfyre, Adversarial, Deathspell Omega, and Akhlys, the influence of this new wave of obscure metal on us these last years has been massive. The result is our most epic death metal effort ever conceived. "

"Stefano Morabito and his 16th Cellar Studios set up a new standard with the production of Adveniens," he continues. "Never before has our sound reached such a level of uncompromising intensity without sounding forced or overproduced. The maniacal efforts made to perfect every single drum beat, vocal line and guitar chord almost caused a nervous breakdown but it truly paid off."

"The entire album is a reflection on history and time, on the succession of futile ages, on the role of the poet as soothsayer and witness of the winds of time erasing each one of these ages from the face of the earth. A reflection on Walter Benjamin predicting the 'adveniens' of David Cronenberg, on Professor O'Blivion predicting an era when 'all of us will have special names.' Adveniens is a violent reflection on art."

Adveniens tracklisting:

“Ages Die”

“Sub Specie Aeternitatis”

“Passages”

“Angel Of Revolution”

“Feeding Off The Blind”

“When Flesh Unfolds”

“Messianica”

“Future In Red”

“Embodiment Of Chaos” (Sinister cover)

“Ages Die”:

Forged in 2007, Hideous Divinity quickly established itself as one of the strongest rising European death metal acts thanks to their signature brand of technical yet gloomy classic styled death metal. Often compared to the likes of Nile, Hate Eternal, and Immolation, the band's two Unique Leader releases - 2012's Obeisance Rising and 2014's Cobra Verde - led to a successful European tour with Cannibal Corpse and Krisiun in the Spring 2016 as well as appearances at some of the most esteemed European extreme metal fests during the last few years. The band will be playing several festivals this Summer including Colony Open Air in Italy July 23rd and Stonehenge Festival in the Netherlands on July 29th. Additional performance to be announced in the coming weeks.