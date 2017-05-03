HIDEOUS Featuring Past / Present Members Of OBITUARY, DEATH, SIX FEET UNDER, MASSACRE Release “Man Shall Fall” Lyric Video
Brutal, old school death metallers Hideous, featuring former and current members of Death, Obituary, Six Feet Under, Massacre and Lividity, have released a lyric video for their track “Man Shall Fall”.
Says the band: “We at Hideous are proud to unleash our new lyric video for "Man Shall Fall". Thanks to YODMultimedia for the killer video. There is more to come we just wanted to give you a sample of what we are doing.”
Hideous is:
Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Six Feet Under, Massacre) - bass
Ed Webb (Massacre, Generichrist) - vocals/guitars
Matt Bishop (Lividity, Horrific Demise) - lead guitars
Greg Gall (Six Feet Under) - drums
For more on Hideous, visit the band’s Facebook page.