HIGH FIGHTER Cap Off 2017 With Four Shows In Germany

Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter are ending the year with a handful of shows in their homeland. Their schedule is as follows:

November

24 - Stellwerk - Hamburg, Germany

December

9 - Black Fall Fest V - Bremen, Germany

10 - Cadillac - Oldenburg, Germany

11 - Bar 227 - Hamburg, Germany

High Fighter performed at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany this summer. Professionally filmed footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Black Waters”

“A Silver Heart”

“Blinders”

“Breaking Goat Mountains”

“Darkest Days”

“Scars & Crosses”

“2Steps Blueskill”