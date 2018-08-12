HIGH FIGHTER - Dates In Netherlands, France And Luxembourg Added To August / September Tour Schedule
August 12, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have checked in with the following update:
"High friends, we just added a few last-minute shows around our upcoming UK tour, with France, The Netherlands and Luxembourg to join the party! Only a few weeks left until it's finally time to hit the road again, see you there!"
August
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
24 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
25 - Bolton, UK - Riff Fest
26 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman's
27 - Bristol, UK - The Old England
28 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
29 - London, UK - The Devonshire Arms
30 - Lille, France - Bobble Café
31 - Paris, France - Rigoletto
September
1 - Belbal, Luxembourg - Mix n Kawa
14 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur
Go to this location for details.
High Fighter performed at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Professionally filmed footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.
Setlist:
“Black Waters”
“A Silver Heart”
“Blinders”
“Breaking Goat Mountains”
“Darkest Days”
“Scars & Crosses”
“2Steps Blueskill”