HIGH FIGHTER - Dates In Netherlands, France And Luxembourg Added To August / September Tour Schedule

Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have checked in with the following update:

"High friends, we just added a few last-minute shows around our upcoming UK tour, with France, The Netherlands and Luxembourg to join the party! Only a few weeks left until it's finally time to hit the road again, see you there!"

August

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

24 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

25 - Bolton, UK - Riff Fest

26 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman's

27 - Bristol, UK - The Old England

28 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

29 - London, UK - The Devonshire Arms

30 - Lille, France - Bobble Café

31 - Paris, France - Rigoletto

September

1 - Belbal, Luxembourg - Mix n Kawa

14 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur

High Fighter performed at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Professionally filmed footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Black Waters”

“A Silver Heart”

“Blinders”

“Breaking Goat Mountains”

“Darkest Days”

“Scars & Crosses”

“2Steps Blueskill”