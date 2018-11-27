HIGH FIGHTER Sign With Argonauta Records; New Album Due In Spring 2019

Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have checked in with the following update:

"Friends, it's finally time to unveil some first details about our next and upcoming album. While we are currently putting together the final songwriting touches, we have changed our label and signed a worldwide deal with Argonauta Records!

We will soon record in Berlin at Hidden Planet Studio with our dear friend Jan Oberg (Earth Ship), and unleash our second full-length baby with Argonauta Records next spring.

Stay tuned for many more great news coming soon, as well as some big live announcement to follow later this week."

Says Argonauta's CEO Gero Lucisano:

"Today I'm beyond stoked to welcome High Fighter in the Argonauta family. I remember how their album Scars & Crosses has been on heavy rotation here in our head-quarters for many months, and still is an 'evergreen' listening these days. Moreover, thanks to the fact they are an hard working band always on tour, I got the chance to see them on stage, where I saw a captivating band with an uncontrollable energy, top professional attitude and awareness of their own means. Speaking with the band, I immediately got we are both moved by the same type of enthusiasm and it'd be such a lack of synergy to not join forces for their new album, which I can already grant it will be totally massive!"

High Fighter vocalist Mona Miluski:

"We have met Gero a few years ago at a show in Italy, and we immediatly felt his passion and love for the underground heavy music scene. Over the past few months, I also got the chance to work closely with Gero due to my daytime job in the music industry, and I have probably not met many people like him before in this very tough business. His passionate but also very professional hard work for versatile, heavy bands not only impressed me but the entire band, when Gero made us an offer we could not refuse. We have and always will be very grateful for what Svart Records did for us and our first album, but musically we feel a step to sunny Italy with a label that represents the direction we currently go with our new album has been a great choice and move."