HIGH FIGHTER To Begin Recording New Album At The End Of March; Working Song Titles Revealed

Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have checked in with the following update:

"Like many bands in an album songwriting process, we used 'working' titles. Now it’s about time to give these nine tracks their final names, and start recording by the end of this month at Hidden Planet Studio in Berlin! The real tracklist + many more album details will follow soon."

High Fighter previously announced they have signed a worldwide deal with Argonauta Records

Says Argonauta's CEO Gero Lucisano:

"I'm beyond stoked to welcome High Fighter in the Argonauta family. I remember how their album Scars & Crosses has been on heavy rotation here in our head-quarters for many months, and still is an 'evergreen' listening these days. Moreover, thanks to the fact they are an hard working band always on tour, I got the chance to see them on stage, where I saw a captivating band with an uncontrollable energy, top professional attitude and awareness of their own means. Speaking with the band, I immediately got we are both moved by the same type of enthusiasm and it'd be such a lack of synergy to not join forces for their new album, which I can already grant it will be totally massive!"

High Fighter vocalist Mona Miluski:

"We have met Gero a few years ago at a show in Italy, and we immediatly felt his passion and love for the underground heavy music scene. Over the past few months, I also got the chance to work closely with Gero due to my daytime job in the music industry, and I have probably not met many people like him before in this very tough business. His passionate but also very professional hard work for versatile, heavy bands not only impressed me but the entire band, when Gero made us an offer we could not refuse. We have and always will be very grateful for what Svart Records did for us and our first album, but musically we feel a step to sunny Italy with a label that represents the direction we currently go with our new album has been a great choice and move."