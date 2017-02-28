HIGH FIGHTER To Kickoff European Tour With CONAN, DOWNFALL OF GAIA, And HARK In March

After the successful release of their debut album Scars & Crosses in the summer of 2016, Hamburg-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have just recently joined a full European tour with Conan, Downfall Of Gaia and Hark, kicking off March 8th.

Born in the summer of 2014 by former band members of A Million Miles, Buffalo Hump and Pyogenesis, this band is a volatile cocktail of heavy as hell riffs fueled by beer and the mighty weedian riffs. Add a heavy dose of the blues and these deadly schizophrenic vocals and High Fighter offer something new to the scene.

While the band is already working on album number two and being confirmed for festival shows this year such as Wacken Open Air 2017, Under The Black Moon or the Malta Doom Fest, High Fighter are stoked to be opening for doom heavyweights Conan as well as special guests Downfall Of Gaia and Welsh progressive-power-sludge band Hark.

Dates:

March

8 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

9 – Weinheim, Germany – Café Central

10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice

11 – Warsaw, Poland – Poglos

12 – Dresden, Germany – Puschkin

13 – Munchen, Germany – Feierwerk

14 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

15 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

16 – Olten, Switzerland – Coq D’Or

17 – Marseille, France – Jas Rod

18 – Madrid, Spain – Chango

19 – Barcelona, Spain – Boveda

20 – Toulouse, Spain – Rex

21 – Nantes, France – Le Ferrailleur

22 – Paris, France – Boule Noire

23 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

24 – Koln, Germany – Underground

25 – Brussel, Belgium – Magasin 4

26 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Willemeen