HIGH FIGHTER To Release Champain Album In July; "Before I Disappear" Single Streaming

Hamburg-based sludge metal unit, High Fighter, returns with their sophomore album this summer on Argonauta Records. Today the band is sharing with us, not only the release details, but also a first single.

After the group's debut EP The Goat Ritual, released end of 2014, followed by numerous shows all over Europe and the UK, as well as countless gigs on tour with bands alike Ahab, Conan, Elder, Downfall Of Gaia, Crowbar, Mantar, Corrosion of Conformity, Mammoth Storm, Brant Bjork, The Midnight Ghost Train and Earth Ship to name just a few, High Fighter released their first full-length album Scars & Crosses in June 2016 on Svart Records. The band's second studio album, Champain, is set for a release on July 26 via Argonauta Records.

It seems life on the road has impacted High Fighter in a huge way. As their new album has a heavier and fast-paced sound compared to their first records. The best way to describe High Fighter in 2019 is PISSED OFF! This is a different band that announced their arrival in 2014 with their debut EP followed by Scars & Crosses. Champain isn’t for the faint hearted and the band may actually surprise a lot of their established fanbase with this album.

"We finally present you the cover art and details for our second album, we have named Champain. This album tells an anti-hero story, and we have probably never sounded that focussed and brutal on a record before." Vocalist Mona Miluski explains. "Champain has been recorded, mixed and mastered by our dear friend Jan Oberg at Hidden Planet Studio in Berlin, and the clear, classy but epic album artwork has been designed by the talented Johnny Doe. This record is definitely not Scars & Crosses part 2, we tried to evolve our sound to a new level and this time, introducing the even more heavier side of High Fighter."

Stream the album opener, "Before I Disappear", below. Champain will be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats, with a pre-order and more news to follow soon.

Tracklisting:

"Before I Disappear"

"Shine Equal Dark"

"Interlight"

"Dead Gift"

"Another Cure"

"Kozel"

"I Will Not"

"Interdark"

"When We Suffer" (feat. Anton Lisovoj of Downfall Of Gaia)

"A Shrine"

"Champain"

"Before I Disappear":

Lineup:

Mona Miluski - vocals

Christian Pappas - guitar

Ingwer Boysen - guitar

Constantin Wüst - bass

Thomas Wildelau - drums & backing vocals

(Photo - Basti Grim)