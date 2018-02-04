HIGH ON FIRE – “10,000 Years” (Part One) Guitar Lesson Available

PlayThisRiff.com has uploaded a new guitar lesson video with Matt Pike showing the intro, main riff, and second riff from the High On Fire track, “10,000 Years”.

This song is a good exercise for sliding and adding vibrato to power chords.

PlayThisRiff.com is owned and operated by Bob Balch from Fu Manchu.

“10,000 Years” is featured on High On Fire’s 2000 debut album The Art Of Self Defense. The band’s last album was 2015’s Luminiferous.