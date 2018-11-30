HIGH ON FIRE Announce Electric Messiah Tour 2019

High On Fire have announced the Electric Messiah tour 2019 in continued support of their new LP released earlier this year.

These dates will be the first time the band has played live since the cancelation of their tour with Municipal Waste earlier this year due to the partial amputation of Matt Pike’s toe.

“I had a dream about Lemmy,” says Pike, explaining the inspiration behind the title of High On Fire’s title track, "Electric Messiah." “When Lemmy was still alive I always got compared to Lemmy,” the gravelly-voiced guitarist elaborates, “so I had this dream where he got pissed at me."

"He gave me a bunch of shit, basically, and was hazing me. Not that he didn’t approve of me, but like I was being hazed. The song is me telling the world that I could never fill Lemmy’s shoes because Lemmy’s Lemmy. I wanted to pay homage to him in a great way. And it turned out to be such a good title that the guys said we should call the album 'Electric Messiah.'"

Additionally, High On Fire will be performing at 2019 Psycho Las Vegas taking place August 16-18, 2019 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort.

Dates:

January

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11- Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

12 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

18 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

19 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

22 - Chicago, IL - Metro

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

25 - Denver, CO - Oriental

26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

30 - Austin, TX-Barracuda

31 - Houston, TX - White Oak

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues