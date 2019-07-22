HIGH ON FIRE Announce Fall Tour Dates With POWER TRIP
July 22, 2019, 39 minutes ago
High On Fire has announced a juggernaut North American fall tour with Power Trip. Dates kick off on November 7 at Levitation Festival, the 3-day music festival held in Austin, TX, now in its sixth year, and continue through the end of the year.
The tour will stretch from coast to coast, hitting major markets in North America and Canada before wrapping up in southern California in early December. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 AM, local.
Support on the High On Fire / Power Trip tour will come from rising stars and new label mates, Creeping Death.
Dates:
November
7 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (as part of 2019 Levitation Festival)
10 - Houston, TX - Foamhenge
12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
15 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
21 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
22 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
23 - Hartford, CT - Webster
24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
27 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
December
2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent