HIGH ON FIRE Announce Fall Tour Dates With POWER TRIP

High On Fire has announced a juggernaut North American fall tour with Power Trip. Dates kick off on November 7 at Levitation Festival, the 3-day music festival held in Austin, TX, now in its sixth year, and continue through the end of the year.

The tour will stretch from coast to coast, hitting major markets in North America and Canada before wrapping up in southern California in early December. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 AM, local.

Support on the High On Fire / Power Trip tour will come from rising stars and new label mates, Creeping Death.

Dates:

November

7 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (as part of 2019 Levitation Festival)

10 - Houston, TX - Foamhenge

12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

15 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

21 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

22 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

27 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

December

2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent