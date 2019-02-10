HIGH ON FIRE, CHRIS CORNELL, GRETA VAN FLEET Win 2019 Grammy Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles, California earlier this evening, Sunday, February 10th.

High On Fire won the Grammy for "Best Metal Performance." Artists nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) included:

Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High On Fire - Electric Messiah - Winner

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Chris Cornell won the Grammy for "Best Rock Performance." Nominees for "Best Rock Performance" (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings) included:

Arctic Monkeys - "Four Out Of Five"

Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good" - Winner

The Fever 333 - "Made An America"

Greta Van Fleet - "Highway Tune"

Halestorm - "Uncomfortable"

Greta Van Fleet won the Grammy for "Best Rock Album." Nominees for "Best Rock Album" (for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings) included:

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - Mania

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires - Winner

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Guns N' Roses were nominated in the "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package," but lost to "Weird Al" Yankovic. Nominees for "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package" included:

Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded) Box Set

The Decemberists - I'll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic - Winner

Johnny Nicholas - Too Many Bad Habits