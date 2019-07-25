HIGH ON FIRE - Drummer DES KENSEL Quits Band

High On Fire drummer Des Kensel has issued the following statement:

"As a founding member of High On Fire, I feel blessed to have spent the last 21 years traveling around the world pursuing my childhood dream to write and play music. After eight albums, countless tours, and a Grammy win, I am very thankful for what we have been able to accomplish as a band.

Being a full time professional musician can have its challenges. One gets through those challenges with patience, hard work and perseverance. After much consideration, it is time for me to announce that I will no longer be performing with High On Fire. I will now be focusing on new opportunities and spending time with my family.

I would like to sincerely thank all of our fans for your support throughout the years. Without you, none of this would have been possible.

Lastly, I would like to wish my band-mates the best of luck in the future.

Des Kensel."

It's currently unclear who will play drums for High On Fire on their upcoming tour later this year. Confirmed dates are as listed:

November

7 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (as part of 2019 Levitation Festival)

10 - Houston, TX - Foamhenge

12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

15 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

21 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

22 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

27 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

December

2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent