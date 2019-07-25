HIGH ON FIRE - Drummer DES KENSEL Quits Band
July 25, 2019, 11 minutes ago
High On Fire drummer Des Kensel has issued the following statement:
"As a founding member of High On Fire, I feel blessed to have spent the last 21 years traveling around the world pursuing my childhood dream to write and play music. After eight albums, countless tours, and a Grammy win, I am very thankful for what we have been able to accomplish as a band.
Being a full time professional musician can have its challenges. One gets through those challenges with patience, hard work and perseverance. After much consideration, it is time for me to announce that I will no longer be performing with High On Fire. I will now be focusing on new opportunities and spending time with my family.
I would like to sincerely thank all of our fans for your support throughout the years. Without you, none of this would have been possible.
Lastly, I would like to wish my band-mates the best of luck in the future.
Des Kensel."
It's currently unclear who will play drums for High On Fire on their upcoming tour later this year. Confirmed dates are as listed:
November
7 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (as part of 2019 Levitation Festival)
10 - Houston, TX - Foamhenge
12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
15 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
21 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
22 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
23 - Hartford, CT - Webster
24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
27 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
December
2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent