HIGH ON FIRE - Electric Messiah Album Due This Fall; "It's The Best Album We've Done, By Far," Says MATT PIKE

High On Fire will release their eighth studio album, Electric Messiah, this fall via Entertainment One. In an interview with DCHeavyMetal.com, vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Pike reveals, "It’s the best album we’ve ever done, by far. It’s ridiculous. And I’m really proud of that."

"I think there’s ten tracks, eleven tracks," Pike continues. "It depends cause there’s a bunch of songs, like I wrote a Sumerian anunnaki rock opera that actually is two songs but they’re separate tracks. And then there’s a lot of slash songs. There’s a lot of songs that... you know [how] Opeth will have like one song but it makes like three songs if you really think about it? It’s kind of a bunch of shit like that because we’ve had this conscious stream of riffs and we put it together. I like when I do High on Fire records to have a lot of interludes and weird shit going on so you never lose focus but it’s constantly changing. It’s a lot like, Death Is This Communion is like that. There’s tracks that don’t have names but, they’re there. It’s just one stream of High On Fire consciousness and it’s fucking good, that’s all. I’m really stoked on that record."

In regards to touring in support of the new album, Matt says, "I think we’re going to be on tour with Municipal Waste. Cause we’ve been kind of beating a dead horse, dead in the water for a while so we’re doing a co-headline [tour]. Municipal Waste dudes are our good friends so we figured we’ll just punch the country together, swap spots and no one gets tired and all that stuff and yeah, it should be good. I want to get High On Fire rolling again so it’s full throttle. We took a lot of time to write this record, really make it good."