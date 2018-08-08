HIGH ON FIRE Release "Electric Messiah" Lyric Video; New Tour Dates Announced

On the heels of announcing their first new LP in three years, Electric Messiah, High On Fire has posted new headlining dates throughout the US and Europe this fall.

The new tour dates will be co-headlined by Municipal Wast with Toxic Holocaust and Haunt in support. The three-week trek will kick off in Dallas, TX at Canton Hill on November 2nd, hitting both coasts before wrapping up in San Diego, CA on November 25th. Tickets are now on sale.

"Man it’s gonna get crazy every night!," says drummer Des Kensel. "Legends will be made on this tour! For after party info contact Dave Witte @ (804) 555-1212."

High On Fire has announced extensive touring to support the recently announced all-new LP. After a batch of European festival dates, the band will head back to the US to perform at Psycho Las Vegas, The Muddy Roots Music Festival, and the highly anticipated Adult Swim Festival. The band will then head back to Europe for a co-headline run with Enslaved before kicking off the Municipal Waste dates mentioned above.

Just yesterday, High On Fire released a new single titled "Electric Messiah". The new song serves as the title track off the band's all-new LP, which will be released on October 5th via Entertainment One (eOne). A lyric video for the track is available today.

“I had a dream about Lemmy,” says Matt Pike, explaining the inspiration behind the title of High on Fire’s triumphant new "Electric Messiah". “When Lemmy was still alive I always got compared to Lemmy,” the gravelly-voiced guitarist elaborates, “so I had this dream where he got pissed at me."

"He gave me a bunch of shit, basically, and was hazing me. Not that he didn’t approve of me, but like I was being hazed. The song is me telling the world that I could never fill Lemmy’s shoes because Lemmy’s Lemmy. I wanted to pay homage to him in a great way. And it turned out to be such a good title that the guys said we should call the album 'Electric Messiah'."

Electric Messiah will serve as the follow-up to Luminiferous released in 2015, which reunites the band once again with producer Kurt Ballou (Converge, Torche, Kvelertak) for the third time. “Kurt just has a knack for us, man,” Matt Pike says. “We all work really well with him. Even if we have differences about how we want to record something, he works with us and understands what we do. We’ve been sticking with him because we haven’t made a bad record with him yet.”

It feels absurd to think that this late into their career High on Fire has hit a new career peak, but that’s what happens when you have a trio that works this well together. For all of Ballou’s sonic wizardry, Electric Messiah is all about the evolution of Pike, Matz, and Kensel. They simply cannot be denied a permanent spot among American royalty.

“This band keeps evolving,” Pike enthuses. “This is by far the best record I’ve ever made with the High on Fire stamp. It just keeps getting better and better. We just try to outdo ourselves. I’m not saying the old work is progressively worse, it’s just that we get better every time instead of burning out, which is a common finality for a lot of bands. This album is fucking excellent, I just love everything on it, I’m not bummed about anything. It’s great when you think that about your record.”

Electric Messiah tracklisting:

“Spewn From The Earth”

“Steps Of The Ziggurat/House Of Enlil”

“Electric Messiah”

“Sanctioned Annihilation”

“The Pallid Mask”

“God Of The Godless”

“Freebooter”

“The Witch And The Christ”

“Drowning Dog”

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)