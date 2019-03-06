HIGH ON FIRE To Release “Bat Salad” Single For Record Store Day; Includes CELTIC FROST, BAD BRAINS Covers

High On Fire will be participating in Record Store Day 2019 (Saturday, April 13th) with the release of their three-track single “Bat Salad”. Likely a reference to the classic Black Sabbath tune “Rat Salad”, the single will include a new original track “Bat Salad” and a cover of Celtic Frost’s “Into The Crypts Of Rays” and Bad Brains’ “Don’t Bother Me”.

“Bat Salad” will be available on 180 gram splattered vinyl. Find the International Record Store Day list here, and the Record Store Day Canada list here. Check out a teaser: