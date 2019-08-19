HIGH TONE SON OF A BITCH Feat. BILLY ANDERSON Announce West Coast Tour Dates

Oakland psych rock band, High Tone Son Of A Bitch (aka HTSoB) has announced west coast tour dates in support of its comeback EP, Death Of A New Day / Eye In The Sky. Set to launch on August 30 in Santa Cruz, CA, the 10-city tour will run through September 9 in Sacramento.

Famed producer / bassist Billy Anderson, who recorded the group's new EP, will join HTSoB on the live dates and remain a part of the band's lineup, moving forward.

High Tone Son Of A Bitch live dates:

August

30 - Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon

31 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

September

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater (with Orange Goblin, Earthless, Black Cobra)

3 - Fresno, CA - TBD

4 - Crockett, CA - Toot's Tavern (with Rockman)

5 - Nevada City, CA - Cooper's

6 - Pacifica, CA - Winters Tavern

7 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room (with Holy Grove)

8 - Cupertino, CA - Homestead Bowl & The X Bar (as part of Bowling and Beers in Hell fest with Holy Grove, Solar Haze, etc.)

9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp (with Holy Grove)