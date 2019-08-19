HIGH TONE SON OF A BITCH Feat. BILLY ANDERSON Announce West Coast Tour Dates
August 19, 2019, 20 minutes ago
Oakland psych rock band, High Tone Son Of A Bitch (aka HTSoB) has announced west coast tour dates in support of its comeback EP, Death Of A New Day / Eye In The Sky. Set to launch on August 30 in Santa Cruz, CA, the 10-city tour will run through September 9 in Sacramento.
Famed producer / bassist Billy Anderson, who recorded the group's new EP, will join HTSoB on the live dates and remain a part of the band's lineup, moving forward.
High Tone Son Of A Bitch live dates:
August
30 - Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon
31 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
September
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater (with Orange Goblin, Earthless, Black Cobra)
3 - Fresno, CA - TBD
4 - Crockett, CA - Toot's Tavern (with Rockman)
5 - Nevada City, CA - Cooper's
6 - Pacifica, CA - Winters Tavern
7 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room (with Holy Grove)
8 - Cupertino, CA - Homestead Bowl & The X Bar (as part of Bowling and Beers in Hell fest with Holy Grove, Solar Haze, etc.)
9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp (with Holy Grove)