HighVolMusic Signs With Michael Brandvold Marketing For Marketing And Digital Strategy Services

HighVolMusic is pleased to announce that professional marketing consultant, Michael Brandvold (Michael Brandvold Marketing), will be joining the HVM team. Michael brings years of promotional and marketing knowledge to the label and has an extensive knowledge and background in online marketing. Over the years, Michael’s expertise has been put to use for a number of well-known bands like KISS, Dream Theater, Accept, Jason Becker, Leather Leone, Ron Keel, Storm Force, Puddle Of Mudd and many others.

It should come as no surprise that Michael Brandvold is one of the most in-demand online marketing experts in today’s music industry. His experience and results in the realms of digital marketing, merchandise, shows, and album releases make Michael a true force in a constantly changing industry. Michael is also a veteran of the music marketing podcast scene. He hosts the popular Music Biz Weekly Podcast, which has already notched more than 400 episodes that can be heard on iTunes, Google, YouTube, and SoundCloud. He also co-hosts a second podcast entitled Three Sides Of The Coin, which has produced more than 350 episodes with more than 6,500,000 plays.

"I am stoked to have Mike join the HVM Team. Mike's experience and knowledge are going to help us take things to a whole new level. But, I can't take all the credit, my RKB business partner Ron Keel was instrumental in reaching out to Mike when we were looking to hire an outside firm to help us with the new South X South Dakota release. Mike jumped in and began working and producing results immediately. That is what I (we) needed. We worked so well together and one thing led to another and here we are. Mike will be a tremendous asset to the label, team and most importantly our artists. So welcome Michael Brandvold!" - Bill Chavis, HighVolMusic

About HighVolMusic: HVM is a creative, entrepreneurial and artist-focused music company that utilizes innovative product, sales and distribution strategies embracing available delivery technologies. We offer our artists a full range of core artist services expanding into the business areas of Artist Relations, Artist Management, Artist Representation, Branding & Identity, Publicity & PR, Sync & Licensing/Music Supervision, Manufacturing, and Distribution. HVM takes a realistic no nonsense business approach when working with and managing the expectations and day-to-day business of artist careers and using a core suite of artist services. In the constant growing digital industry we manage a variety of music-based content that is marketed, promoted and distributed over a wide array of online and mobile platforms.

With over 20 years of experience in the music & entertainment business, HighVolMusic (formerly Chavis Records) was founded by Bill Chavis.

HVM has worked with several named artists including: Every Mother’s Nightmare, Ron Keel Band, Quiet Riot, Bulletboys, DC4, featuring Rowan Robertson (Dio) and Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), American Angel, Billy Morris, Legacy (Marten Andersson) Steevi Jaimz, Radio Exile, Asphalt Valentine, Ivory Tower, and Hydrogyn. HVM has also been instrumental in developing and launching projects such as: Snake Eyes Seven, Planet 9, Saints of Rebellion, Pink Velvet Krush, Outlaws and Moonshine, Modern Superstar, Wycked Synn, and Native Sons.

HVM has also worked with: Mystery Bloom, Bangkok Babes, Cry Havoc (UK), Sonic X, Iconic Tonic, Mama Kin, Triggersoul, Ura Kia, Teenage Casket Company, Babylon Shakes and many more throughout the years. HVM is continually striving to enhance its artist services, develop strategic partnerships and key relationships while releasing great music in a “make sense” approach.

About Michael Brandvold Marketing: From working with up-and-coming independent artists of all genres to overseeing online marketing for major acts like KISS, Britney Spears, and Dream Theater, Michael Brandvold’s impact on the modern music industry is without question. In addition to spearheading digital strategy creation and online social media management for bands, he has helped create marketing strategies that have made millions of dollars for clients.

Michael’s expertise was instrumental in growing and managing the KISS online community from its inception in 1998 to an enterprise generating millions of dollars every year and engaging more than a half-million visitors every month.

In addition to assisting with the band’s online community, Michael was also instrumental in the creation of the VIP Platinum Ticket Program, which was first implemented during KISS’ 2003 US tour. The concept granted the band’s biggest fans face-to-face access to the band, premium seating at shows, and exclusive autographed merchandise.

Over the years, Michael’s expertise has been put to use for a number of well-known companies like Universal Music Group, BMG/Sanctuary Records, Rhino Records, Playboy, Roadrunner Records, and Nuclear Blast Records.

In 2014, Michael published a revised edition of his book, KISS School Of Marketing: 11 Lessons Learned While Working with KISS. The digital book quickly climbed to the number one spot on Noisetrade’s Business & Finance and Arts & Entertainment lists.