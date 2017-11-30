HIM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

On November 26th, Finnish rockers HIM performed at Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Buried Alive By Love"

"Heartache Every Moment"

"Your Sweet Six Six Six"

"The Kiss Of Dawn"

"The Sacrament"

"Tears On Tape"

"Rip Out The Wings Of A Butterfly"

"Gone With The Sin"

"Soul On Fire"

"Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover)"

"Killing Loneliness"

"Poison Girl"

"Bleed Well"

"Heartkiller"

"Join Me In Death"

"It's All Tears (Drown In This Love)"

"In Joy And Sorrow"

"Right Here In My Arms"

"The Funeral Of Hearts"

Encore:

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)

"When Love And Death Embrace"

Photo by Mark Gromen