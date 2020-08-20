HINAYANA Release Lyric Video For New Single "In Sacred Delusion"

Austin, Texas-based melodic death-doom metal unit, Hinayana, recently announced the upcoming release of their crushing Death Of The Cosmic EP - set for release on August 28 via Napalm Records.

Today, the band are shadowing the reveal of the music video for their charging, melancholy first single “Cold Conception” (featuring trailblazing late Tengger Cavalry frontman and multi-instrumentalist Nature Ganganbaigal on Morin Khuur), with another new track - the massive, warning "In Sacred Delusion", featuring Toni Toivonen of Hanging Garden. The band has also launched a new lyric video to accent the riveting track.

Vocalist/guitarist Casey Hurd states about the track and working with Toni Toivonen: “'In Sacred Delusion' is about the inevitability of our own self destruction. We are all in some way walking towards the flame of our own demise, both collectively as humans and individually as people. We are on a path that sometimes seems like we cannot stray from, eventually burning the world around us and giving into the hellscape we’ve made for ourselves. The song incorporates more of the band’s doomy side, with downtempo riffing and emotional passages topped off with the guttural vocals of Hanging Garden’s Toni Toivonen. It was a sort of surreal experience to be able to share a track with vocalist of a band which has inspired my own writing so much and that I’d listened to for so many years. Toni is a fantastic musician to work with and I know he’s been looking forward to seeing this track be released just as much we have, so this is a very special moment for all of us!”

Hinayana started out as a one-man band spearheaded by frontman Casey Hurd, and subsequently released the crushing full-length Order Divine in 2018. Otherworldly and haunting while maintaining a crushing, colossal heaviness and peppered with undeniable groove, their latest release, the upcoming Death Of The Cosmic EP, emphasizes improved production and keen songwriting. Primarily self-produced by the band with mixing/drum recording from Kevin Butler and mastering by Swallow The Sun’s Juho Raiha, fans will also notice the new EP’s heightened concept in comparison to the band’s previous releases.

Opening title track “Death Of The Cosmic” sets off with optimistic ambience, quickly blasting into an ethereal universe of blazing leads and acoustic soundscapes capped by vocalist Casey Hurd’s deep, menacing growls. “Cold Conception” rushes in with melancholic energy before transforming into a dark, galloping anthem accented by the Morin Khuur stylings of late Tengger Cavalry mastermind Nature Ganganbaigal and a melting solo from Erik Shtaygrud. Mystic instrumental interlude “Yet Here I Wait Forever” showcases the dynamic, softer side of Hinayana before picking back up with the stunning down-tempo gripper “In Sacred Delusion”, featuring a guest appearance from Toni Toivonen (Hanging Garden). Death Of The Cosmic closes with the sorrowful 5-minute epilogue "Pitch Black Noise" - not only proving Hinayana's identifiable auditory trademark of melding tranquility and thunderous intensity, but also underlining the existential depth of their lyrical approach.

Casey Hurd adds about the EP: “Death Of The Cosmic is based on the severed connection between ourselves and the cosmic, spiritual force in the universe and the loss of hope for the cold, modern world man has created in nature’s place. Sonically, we wanted to make something that was beautiful but crushing at the same time, demonstrated in the title track of this EP, which in concept might be viewed as a microcosm of the whole EP itself. Something we tried to do was stray away from some of the more cliché elements of melodic death metal and instead focus on what is the very root/core of Hinayana and what gives the band its own sound.”

Death Of The Cosmic EP will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Digital EP

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Blue - Mailorder only

- CD + Shirt Bundle - Mailorder only

- Black LP + Shirt Bundle - North American Napalm Mailorder only

- Blue LP + Shirt Bundle - North American Napalm Mailorder only

Pre-order here.

Death Of The Cosmic EP tracklisting:

"Death Of The Cosmic"

"Cold Conception" feat. Nature Ganganbaigal

"Yet Here I Wait Forever"

"In Sacred Delusion" feat. Toni Toivonen

"Pitch Black Noise"

"Cold Conception" video:

Lineup:

Casey Hurd - vocals / guitar

Erik Shtaygrud - guitar

Daniel Vieira - drums

Michael Anstice - keyboard

Matt Bius - bass

(Photo - Jackie Schutza, EP artwork - Travis Smith)