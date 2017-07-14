HINDER Debut New Song “The Reign”; Audio Streaming

Multi-platinum rock act, Hinder, are streaming the title track of their new studio album, The Reign, set for release on August 11th via BMG/The End. Listen to the song below.

For this album, the band dug deep to try to express the emotional struggle of the rock and roll life. They explain: "The constant emotional expenditure that an artist must do in order to always be creating and the ups and downs of a career in music tends to lead to substance abuse and suicides. Unfortunately, the world has lost way too many music legends this way. Overall, this album is definitely darker and heavier than most of the past Hinder albums. However, for our old school fans, it also has a few songs that have that signature 'Hinder' sound."

Tracklisting:

“The Reign”

“Burn It Down”

“King Of The Letdown”

“Remember Me”

“Too Late”

“Another Way Out”

“Making It Hard”

“Drink You Away”

“Play To Win”

“Long Gone”

“Loser’s Salute”

“The Reign”:

“Remember Me”:

Hinder is fresh off their major US tour with Nonpoint and Nine Shrines, and will be performing select shows leading up to the album release:

July

14 - Chickasha, OK - Legends

22 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County Fair

August

4 - Malone, NY - Franklin County Fair

19 - Lapeer, MI - Lapper Days Festival

(Photo - Doug Schwarz Photography)