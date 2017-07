Legendary US Bay Area thrash gods Hirax recently concluded their successful European tour with Raven And Kill Ritual, performing at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18th. Video footage is available below.

Upcoming Hirax shows:

July

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

September (with Sacred Reich)

14 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy