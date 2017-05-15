HIRAX Post Video Trailer For Upcoming European Tour With RAVEN
May 15, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Legendary US Bay Area thrashers, Hirax, will share the stage with Britain’s Raven on their headline summer tour in Europe. Kill Ritual joins the tour as special guests. They have posted a video trailer for the tour, which can be viewed below.
Tour dates:
June
7 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
12 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club
13 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlactaus
15 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club
16 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club
17 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Môles
18 - Cisson, France - Hellfest (Hirax only)
(Photo - Hillarie Jason)