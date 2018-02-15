HIRAX - Stage-Filmed Video From Osaka's True Thrash Fest 2018 Posted

The clip below features features 9:31 of pure, intense, over-the-top thrash metal courtesy of legendary US Bay Area thrashers, Hirax, performing in Osaka, Japan at the True Thrash Fest 2018, which ran from February 10th - 12th. Songs featured include "Idk", "Hellion Rising" and "Baptized By Fire".

On September 15th, 2017 Hirax performed at The Roxy Theatre Hollywood, supporting Sacred Reich. The full video from the show is now available below.

Commented the band: “Hirax Live YouTube concert footage at The Roxy Theatre Hollywood. This is the shortest set we have played since 1985 when we were ejected from The Country Club Reseda because there were too many kids stage diving????"