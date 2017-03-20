HIRAX To Tour Europe With RAVEN, KILL RITUAL In June

Legendary US Bay Area thrashers, Hirax, will share the stage with Britain’s Raven on their headline summer tour in Europe. Kill Ritual joins the tour as special guests.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

12 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

13 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlactaus

15 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club

16 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club

17 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Môles

18 - Cisson, France - Hellfest (Hirax only)

(Photo - Hillarie Jason)