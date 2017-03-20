HIRAX To Tour Europe With RAVEN, KILL RITUAL In June
March 20, 2017, 4 minutes ago
Legendary US Bay Area thrashers, Hirax, will share the stage with Britain’s Raven on their headline summer tour in Europe. Kill Ritual joins the tour as special guests.
Tour dates:
June
7 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
12 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club
13 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlactaus
15 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club
16 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club
17 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Môles
18 - Cisson, France - Hellfest (Hirax only)
(Photo - Hillarie Jason)