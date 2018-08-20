HISSING To Release Debut Album In October; "Eulogy In Squalor" Track Streaming

Seattle, Washington's death harsh metal trio Hissing has signed with Profound Lore Records for the release of their impending debut full-length release, Permanent Destitution. The LP is slated for release on October 26th, the label this week issuing pre-orders for the record as well as the lead single, "Eulogy In Squalor".

Hissing engages in dark, dissonant, cacophonous, inverted death metal drenched in noise, and with Permanent Destitution the band has created a nihilistic vision of deranged otherworldly auditory pandemonium. A soundscape of pure enveloping darkness and unrelenting chaos, Permanent Destitution deconstructs and builds itself through the walls and layers of pummelling audial turmoil and disarray generated through twisted angular guitar work and fretboard annihilation, surgically cold yet constructed and calculated death march drum ornamentations, and monolithic bass pulsations that become interspersed with an overall dark overbearing ambience. With already being at the mercy of Hissing's punishing sound fabric, that added touch of droning noise segments, also crucial to the band's sound, mixed with the doomy industrial components become that final element to make Permanent Destitution a towering monument of primal avant-deathnoise.

Experience the first audio from Hissing's Permanent Destitution and stream "Eulogy In Squalor" below.

Profound Lore will release Permanent Destitution on LP, CD, and digital platforms on October 26th; watch for pre-orders and more audio samples to be released shortly.

Tracklisting:

"Backwards Descent"

"Pablum Abundance"

"Eulogy In Squalor"

"It Without More"

"Cascading Failures"

"Perdurance"

Formed in 2014, Hissing has already made quite the reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the West Coast through various live appearances (which included a major US tour with Sunn O))) and Big|Brave, impressions made with their 2015 demo, and most notably with their 2016 self-titled 7" EP released by Southern Lord along with last year's massive split with Sutekh Hexen through The Flenser.

Lineup:

Zach Wise - bass/vocals

Joe O'Malley - guitars

Sam Pickel - drums

(Photo - Toby Hockenbury)