HOLLOW WORLD Join The Truth Inc Records Roster

Truth Inc Records have announced the signing of rising melo-death stars Hollow World.

The five-piece hail from Melbourne and have taken the Australian heavy scene by storm in 2017 with the release of their debut album Exanimate, as well as gracing stages around the country with some of the best bands Australia, and the world, has to offer.



After playing coveted festivals such as the inaugural Thrash, Blast and Grind Festival in Melbourne, Blacken Open Air in Alice Springs and the Dead of Winter festival in Brisbane and supporting the likes of Fleshgod Apocalypse and Fallujah, Hollow World are set to tour Australia with Once Human in early 2018 and then are planning on setting their sights beyond Australian shores.



"We are excited to join a label like Truth Inc. We've always admired the Truth Corroded guys and their drive and now, to work with their label after seeing what they have done in the past with other Australian bands, we are very keen. They have impressed us with their vision for the future and we are looking forward to moving ahead with them as we grow our career," says vocalist Ben Roberts of the decision.



Truth Inc are equally excited at the prospect of working with Hollow World and helping them reach their potential. "We are incredibly stoked to have Hollow World join the label! They are one of the best bands to have come out of the frenetic Melbourne heavy music scene in recent years and have been as unrelenting in their work ethic as in the extremity of their music. Having firmly established themselves as a leader in the industry I look forward to working with them on the bands next album and see them grow internationally," label manager Greg Shaw adds.



Check out their latest video clips for "Wildfire" and "Patient Zero" below.

Hollow World is:

Ben Roberts - Vocvls

Michael Truscott - guitar

Theo Goslett - guitar / backing vocals

Josh Hynes - bass

Michael Hodgson - drums

For further details, visit the official Hollow World Facebook page.