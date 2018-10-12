HOLLOW WORLD Release New Video "The Rose Of Rancid Petals"

Melbourne melodeath stars Hollow World are about to re-release their first EP, Beneath The Frozen Sky, in an exclusive run, as a celebration of the record's five year anniversary. The EP, which has had guitars and bass re-tracked using all Ormsby Guitars, sounds better than ever with a fresh mix and master from Chris Themelco at Monolith Studios, this is one limited edition piece fans will want to get their hands on. And the EP will also include a brand new track, "The Rose Of Rancid Petals".



The track features current vocalist Ben Roberts, alongside former vocalist Karl Steller, and was added to the exclusive run as a bonus for their fans. The lyrical content of the track was written by Roberts, who spent the better part of 2017 dealing with his inner demons, and conceptually, he tied the track into the original theme of the EP by re-introducing the dark, undead temptress manifestation of Bella from the track "Wychbury Hill". Bella became the final piece of the puzzle, tying the track to the EP as he wrote about her as a final temptation who flirts with the subject of the song, trying to coerce them into ending their life.

"It basically focuses on the idea that when you are in a really bad place like that, that suicide can be quite tempting. So it's a song about flirting with the idea of suicide. It's not something that we have really touched on in Hollow World before. I mean we have some songs that go to pretty dark places, but it's not been something that has been as personal as this one has been for me," explains Roberts.



With such a dark theme surrounding the new song, the film clip might be expected to carry out that vision, but instead the band decided to walk a different path and create a video that showed off their fun sides.

Beneath The Frozen Sky is set for re-release on October 26th, with pre-orders available now at this location.

Hollow World will be heading out on tour this November in support of the re-release, and joining them on the road will be Melbourne up and comers, Âme Noire, details are as listed in the poster below.