HOLLYWOOD MONSTERS Featuring VINNY APPICE, DANKO JONES, BLAZE BAYLEY, Many More Launch Thriving On Chaos Funding Campaign

"We are about to bring you an exciting three album release with some amazing internationally known talent performing on these albums," says Hollywood Monsters.

"We do need your support to make this release a reality so please check out the video below, and then click this link to our campaign page. There are some really cool Limited Edition Perks the Hollywood Monsters are offering to our contributing partners - available for this campaign only. We really do appreciate your support - let's make some cool rock history together."

The amazing talent confirmed for this exciting Hollywood Monsters project includes:

Vinny Appice - drummer for Black Sabbath, Heaven And Hell, Ronnie James Dio.

Earl Slick - guitarist for David Bowie, New York Dolls, John Lennon.

Steph Honde - guitar, keyboards and vocals with Cafe Bertrand, Paul Di’Anno

Scott Warren - keyboardist for Black Sabbath, Warrant, Heaven And Hell

Blaze Bayley - vocalist for Iron Maiden

Jim Crean - vocalist for Appice Brothers, Jimmy Bain, Tony Franklin

Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth - vocalist for Overkil.

Danko Jones - vocals and guitar for Danko Jones

Greg Godovitz - bass and vocals for Fludd and Goddo

Chris Poland - guitar for Megadeth, The Circle Jerks, OHM

Ronnie “Dawg” Robson - session musician who’s recorded with members of Megadeth, Black Sabbath, King Diamond

"As you can see, we have assembled a world class collective of musicians to bring you this fantastic multi-platform project and we are seeking your support for this amazing release entitled; Thriving On Chaos. To date, all of the contributing musicians involved have heard the demo tracks for the upcoming soundtrack and have agreed on the value of this project and its possibilities."

The three album release will include:

Thriving On Chaos - an exciting eleven song collection of amazing original and rocking cover compositions as the first album.

A State Of Nature - an additional nine song album, with the last track record length to over twenty-two minutes in length, as the second release.

Isolated Incidents - a collection of interesting isolated tracks, original song demos and cool outtakes as the third release.

"Hollywood Monsters is not a signed act and will remain to be an independent, so your partnership will assist us with the following: recording, mixing, mastering, manufacturing, artwork, film production and more."

For further details, visit Hollywood Monsters on Facebook.