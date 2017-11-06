HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Achieve Fifth Top 25 Debut With V Album

Hollywood Undead’s new album, V, has debuted on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart at #22 and #7 on the Top Current Albums Sales Chart. The album is the band’s fifth Top 25 debut overall.

The number five holds a deep significance. We have five senses. Five points adorn a star. Five represents man in theology. For the five members of Hollywood Undead - Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Charlie Scene, Funny Man, and Danny - the digit perfectly encapsulates their fifth full-length offering - V (Dove & Grenade Media/BMG). Fans can order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“California Dreaming”

“Whatever It Takes”

“Bad Moon”

“Ghost Beach”

“Broken Record”

“Nobody’s Watching”

“Renegade”

“Black Cadillac” (Feat. B-Real)

“Pray (Put ‘Em In The Dirt)”

“Cashed Out”

“Riot”

“We Own The Night”

“Bang Bang”

“Your Life”

“We Own The Night” video:

“Renegade”:

“Whatever It Takes” video:

“California Dreaming” video:

The band are currently in the middle of a North American tour in support of V. Tickets and VIP Packages for all shows are on sale now. For all US headline shows, Butcher Babies will serve as direct support. European dates will begin on January 24th in Glasgow, UK at the O2 Academy.

Hollywood Undead’s tour itinerary can be found here.