HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD And BAD WOLVES Team Up For US Tour With Special Guests FROM ASHES TO NEW, FIRE FROM THE GODS

Hollywood Undead (pictured above) and Bad Wolves will be on tour in the US this May. Special guests for the tour are From Ashes To New and Fire From The Gods.

Tickets for the tour will go up via artist/fan club pre-sales on Wednesday (February 12) at 12 PM ET, with Ticketmaster/Live Nation pre-sale going live at 10 AM, local time on Thursday (February 13). Public sales begin Friday, February 14 at 10 AM, local.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival (no From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods)

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

7 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

8 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville (no From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods)

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe Live

15 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders at Crossroads Presented by KQRC

17 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (KBPI’s Birthday Bash) (feat. In This Moment, Black Veil Brides)

19 - Sioux Falls, ID - The District

20 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5 at U.S. Cellular Center

22 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (no From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods)

23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion

Hollywood Undead will release their sixth full-length studio album, New Empire, Vol. 1, on February 14 via Dove & Grenade Media / BMG. Produced by Matt Good (Sleeping With Sirens, Asking Alexandria), the record is comprised of nine high-energy tracks that showcase the band embracing a heavier, hard-rock sound with this effort.

Pre-order the album here.

“This album is our attempt at reimagining Hollywood Undead, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether. Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we’ve made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire,” explains Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass guitar).

New Empire, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

"Time Bomb"

"Heart Of A Champion"

"Already Dead"

"Empire"

"Killin It"

"Enemy"

"Upside Down"

"Second Chances"

"Nightmare"

"Empire" video:

"Time Bomb" visualizer:

"Already Dead" video:

Hollywood Undead is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer,

programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass

(Photo - Darren Craig)