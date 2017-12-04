HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Debut "Black Cadillac" Music Video Featuring B-REAL
December 4, 2017, an hour ago
Hollywood Undead have just released a video for “Black Cadillac” from their new album, V. The video and track features B-Real from Cypress Hill and can be seen below.
“We haven't done a straight up hip-hop song like this in a while so this one made sense and we got B-Real on it who we all grew up listening to. It was an honor to have him participate,” said J-Dog. "Filming the video was a bitch! Brian Cox had to find a black cadillac in nowhere Minnesota; then we filmed shots in The Rave in Milwaukee, at a cemetery in Pennsylvania and on a green screen in Calgary, Canada. But it was all worth it."
In addition to the collaboration, Hollywood Undead appeared in a recent episode of B-Real’s Smokebox. Watch below:
Hollywood Undead’s new album, V, has debuted on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart at #22 and #7 on the Top Current Albums Sales Chart.The album is the band’s fifth Top 25 debut overall.
Tracklisting:
“California Dreaming”
“Whatever It Takes”
“Bad Moon”
“Ghost Beach”
“Broken Record”
“Nobody’s Watching”
“Renegade”
“Black Cadillac” (Feat. B-Real)
“Pray (Put ‘Em In The Dirt)”
“Cashed Out”
“Riot”
“We Own The Night”
“Bang Bang”
“Your Life”
“We Own The Night” video:
“Whatever It Takes” video:
“California Dreaming” video: