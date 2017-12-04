HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Debut "Black Cadillac" Music Video Featuring B-REAL

Hollywood Undead have just released a video for “Black Cadillac” from their new album, V. The video and track features B-Real from Cypress Hill and can be seen below.

“We haven't done a straight up hip-hop song like this in a while so this one made sense and we got B-Real on it who we all grew up listening to. It was an honor to have him participate,” said J-Dog. "Filming the video was a bitch! Brian Cox had to find a black cadillac in nowhere Minnesota; then we filmed shots in The Rave in Milwaukee, at a cemetery in Pennsylvania and on a green screen in Calgary, Canada. But it was all worth it."

In addition to the collaboration, Hollywood Undead appeared in a recent episode of B-Real’s Smokebox. Watch below:

Hollywood Undead’s new album, V, has debuted on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart at #22 and #7 on the Top Current Albums Sales Chart.The album is the band’s fifth Top 25 debut overall.

Tracklisting:

“California Dreaming”

“Whatever It Takes”

“Bad Moon”

“Ghost Beach”

“Broken Record”

“Nobody’s Watching”

“Renegade”

“Black Cadillac” (Feat. B-Real)

“Pray (Put ‘Em In The Dirt)”

“Cashed Out”

“Riot”

“We Own The Night”

“Bang Bang”

“Your Life”

“We Own The Night” video:

“Whatever It Takes” video:

“California Dreaming” video: