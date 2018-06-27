HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Debut "Gotta Let Go" Music Video

Hollywood Undead’s new single “Gotta Let Go” now has a video to accompany it. The offering showcases a raw, authentic performance from the quintet and follows the main character during the final moments of his life, including a surreal encounter in outer space where he learns to finally let go of the past. Watch below.

“We wanted the ‘Gotta Let Go’ video to be a visceral experience about letting go of something we all have to part with in the end,” says Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass guitar). “Our mortality is what gives life its defining purpose. It’s our greatest gift and our greatest cross to bear. We wanted to capture that delicate legacy in our own way, and this video was our interpretation of life...and its inevitable ending.”

“Gotta Let Go” marks a shift in Hollywood Undead’s sound, highlighting a more melodic and upbeat side of the band. The track is available to stream and purchase here. More new music is also on the way - “Gotta Let Go” is the first of a batch of new songs to be released over the coming months.

Tour dates:

June

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane #

29 - Sopron, Hungary - Volt Festival

30 - Panensky Tynec, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival

July

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance #

28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival

29 - Montréal, QC - Heavy Montréal

August

24 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

26 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

# - headline date

Hollywood Undead Is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass