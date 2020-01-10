HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Release "Empire" Music Video

California’s Hollywood Undead will release their sixth full-length studio album, New Empire, Vol. 1, on February 14 via Dove & Grenade Media / BMG. Produced by Matt Good (Sleeping With Sirens, Asking Alexandria), the record is comprised of nine high-energy tracks that showcase the band embracing a heavier, hard-rock sound with this effort.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the new single, "Empire", below.

“This album is our attempt at reimagining Hollywood Undead, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether. Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we’ve made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire,” explains Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass guitar).

New Empire, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

"Time Bomb"

"Heart Of A Champion"

"Already Dead"

"Empire"

"Killin It"

"Enemy"

"Upside Down"

"Second Chances"

"Nightmare"

"Empire" video:

"Time Bomb" visualizer:

"Already Dead" video:

Hollywood Undead is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer,

programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass

(Photo - Darren Craig)