HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Return With New Track "Already Dead" (Audio); New Album Due Next Year

Hollywood Undead have returned with their new single, “Already Dead” (listen below). The song marks the band’s first music released since 2018’s Psalms EP, which has racked up over 50 million streams worldwide. “Already Dead” is also the first effort from Hollywood Undead’s forthcoming sixth full-length album, due next year via Dove & Grenade Media / BMG. More details will be announced soon.

“It’s an explosive rock anthem,” says vocalist Danny (Murillo) recounting the new track, and affirming the group’s ability to create arena-sized hits that blend a variety of genres into the recognizable Hollywood Undead sound. He continues, “Humans can find pleasure in trying to hurt you. When you take away that satisfaction and become immune to it, it’s empowering.”

Hollywood Undead Is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass

(Photo - Darren Craig)