HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Streaming New Song "Another Level"
July 28, 2018, an hour ago
Just last month, Hollywood Undead released their new track “Gotta Let Go”, which has already racked up over three million global streams, with the accompanying music video clocking over one million views. Today, the band releases their follow-up single, “Another Level”, a fiery, EDM-infused song, saturated with heavy beats and explosive rhythms. Listen below, and click here to download and purchase the new offering.
“‘Another Level’ is self-explanatory,” says Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass). “It’s about taking it as far as you think you can possibly go, and then taking it ten steps further.”
Tour dates:
July
28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival
29 - Montréal, QC - Heavy Montréal
August
24 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
26 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
Hollywood Undead Is:
Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar
J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming
Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar
Funny Man - vocals
Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass