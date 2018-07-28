HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Streaming New Song "Another Level"

Just last month, Hollywood Undead released their new track “Gotta Let Go”, which has already racked up over three million global streams, with the accompanying music video clocking over one million views. Today, the band releases their follow-up single, “Another Level”, a fiery, EDM-infused song, saturated with heavy beats and explosive rhythms. Listen below, and click here to download and purchase the new offering.

“‘Another Level’ is self-explanatory,” says Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass). “It’s about taking it as far as you think you can possibly go, and then taking it ten steps further.”

Tour dates:

July

28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival

29 - Montréal, QC - Heavy Montréal

August

24 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

26 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Hollywood Undead Is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass