HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce European Shows In Summer 2018

Hollywood Vampires - led by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp - have confirmed the first six dates of their 2018 global tour; they are as listed:

June

2 – Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

4 – Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 – Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

27 – Munich, Germany - Tollwood

29 – Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

What started with an intimate, star-studded show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles for family and friends, from that, the Vampires set their sights on playing in as many places as possible, trekking across the globe during their short summer break before Joe, Alice, and Johnny had to go back to their other commitments. Their wildly successful summer tour in 2016, took them to more than 23 cities, 7 countries traversing the world from Verona, New York to Bucharest, Romania and headlining festivals such as Rock in Rio to more than 100,000 fans.

Joining the Hollywood Vampires on tour will be some of their rock star musician friends and modern-day Vampires, to be announced soon.

A super-group comprised of rock royalty and a Hollywood superstar, the Vampires will hit the stage offering fans a non-stop, energetic rock concert like no other, including their original single “Bad As I Am” from their debut album The Hollywood Vampires released in 2015, as well as renditions of popular classics including “My Generation”, “Whole Lotta Love”, and a “School’s Out”/“Another Brick in the Wall” medley

The story of the Hollywood Vampires began in 1969 on the Sunset Strip at a club called the Rainbow Bar & Grill in the upstairs bar. It was a gathering place for the rock stars living in or passing through L.A. “To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members,” says Alice Cooper, a founding member of the original Vampires.

Cooper and good friend Johnny Depp got together and decided the spirit of the Hollywood Vampires should live again (minus the drinking). Cooper and Depp were joined by Joe Perry, who is an old friend of both, and the recording began: a tribute to the original Hollywood Vampires. An environment was born for great artists to hang, laugh and play together.