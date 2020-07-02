HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates With Special Guests KILLING JOKE

Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper, have issued the following message in regards to their European tour plans:

"The health and safety of our fans is and always will be our number one concern. It is for this reason we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour until 2021. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. All original tickets are still valid, and all of the shows are currently on sale! Ticket holders wishing for a refund are advised to contact their original point of purchase. For the select shows not currently listed we are working hard to reschedule those dates and will have more information shortly! Thank you for your understanding and we can’t wait to see you all next year!"

The Hollywood Vampires' 2021 dates, with special guests Killing Joke, are listed below.

August

5 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

6 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

7 - Hydro - Glasgow, UK

9 - O2 - London, UK

12 - Charlotta - Charlotta Valley, Poland

14 - Summer in the City at Citadel - Mainz, Germany

15 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

18 - Citadel Music Festival - Berlin, Germany

22 - Emsland Open Air - Lingen, Germany

23 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

25 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany

26 - Konnig-Pilsener Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

28 - Riverside Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland

29 - Clam Castle - Klam, Austria

September

1 - Armeets Arena - Sofia, Bulgaria

4 - Lifepark - Istanbul, Turkey