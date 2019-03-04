HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce Spring 2019 US Tour Dates

Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp - have announced spring 2019 tour dates. The band, which previously performed at Rock In Rio and the 2016 Grammy Awards in addition to US and EU/UK tours last year, will play several shows on the West Coast in May. All dates are below.

Hollywood Vampires VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, March 5th. VIP packages may include a meet & greet, photo with the band, a premium seat, and exclusive merchandise. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8th at 10 AM, local time. For more information, go here.

Completing the Hollywood Vampires live lineup will be mainstay guitarist Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper), along with rock star musician friends Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) on drums, Chris Wyse (The Cult) on bass, and Buck Johnson (Aerosmith) on keyboard and vocals.

In 1969, on the Sunset Strip at the legendary club, The Rainbow Bar & Grill, The Hollywood Vampires were born in the upstairs bar. It was a gathering place for the rock stars living in or passing through L.A. "To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members," says Alice Cooper, a founding member of the original Vampires.

Cooper and good friend Johnny Depp got together and decided the spirit of the Hollywood Vampires should live again - minus the drinking. Cooper and Depp were joined by Joe Perry, who is an old friend of both, and the recording began: a tribute to the original Hollywood Vampires. An environment was born for great artists to hang, laugh, and play together. New music from the Hollywood Vampires is expected this summer.

Tour dates:

May

10 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

11 - The Greek - Los Angeles, CA

12 - Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

14 - The Fillmore - Denver, CO

16 - Sandia Casino - Albuquerque, NM

17 - Talking Stick Casino - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA *

* tickets on sale now