HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce UK Tour Dates

Hollywood Vampires - featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp - will make their UK debut this June. Four UK dates have been announced with special guests The Darkness and The Damned.

UK dates:

June

16 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

19 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

20 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley

Hollywood Vampires previously announced a string of European dates:

June

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

4 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

27 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle