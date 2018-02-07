HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce UK Tour Dates
February 7, 2018, 5 hours ago
Hollywood Vampires - featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp - will make their UK debut this June. Four UK dates have been announced with special guests The Darkness and The Damned.
UK dates:
June
16 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena
17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
19 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
20 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley
Hollywood Vampires previously announced a string of European dates:
June
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark
4 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark
27 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle